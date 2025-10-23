Trump warns Israel it will lose US support if West Bank annexed

US President Donald Trump warned that Israel would lose all American support if it moves forward with annexing the West Bank. In an interview with Time magazine, Trump emphasized that such a step would break commitments made to Arab countries and jeopardize Washington’s diplomatic efforts.

“It won’t happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. Israel would lose all of its support from the United States if that happened,” Trump said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

US Vice President JD Vance described Israel’s annexation plans as “a very stupid political stunt.”

News.Az