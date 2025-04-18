Trump warns US may exit Ukraine talks without progress

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that Washington might withdraw from negotiations aimed at ending the Ukraine war within days if there is no significant progress from both Moscow and Kyiv.

The warning confirmed a sudden change of U.S. messaging, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier saying in Paris that the United States would "move on" if peace was not "doable," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Trump has been pressing both sides for a truce, but has failed to extract any major concessions from the Kremlin despite an ice-breaking call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and repeated negotiations with Moscow.

"Yeah very shortly," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked to confirm what Rubio had said about abandoning talks. "No specific number of days, but quickly. We want to get it done."

Trump refused to cast blame on either Putin, who ordered the February 2022 full-scale invasion of pro-Western Ukraine, or Kiev's President Volodymyr Zelensky. But he insisted both sides had to make progress.

"Now if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're just going to say: 'You're foolish. You're fools. You're horrible people' -- and we're going to just take a pass," Trump said.

