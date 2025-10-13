Trump: "We gave Hamas approval to rearm" - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump said on board Air Force One that the U.S. was aware Hamas is rearming in Gaza and that the group had been given approval “for a period of time.”

Trump explained that Hamas was attempting to restore order after months of conflict, adding, “They’ve been open about it and we gave them approval for a period of time. You have to understand – they’ve lost probably 60,000 people. That’s a lot of retribution,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

❓Correspondent claims: "#Hamas is rearming itself as a police force, shooting rivals. What's the message to Hamas? #Trump



"Because they want to stop the problems. They have been open about it. And we gave them an approval for a period of time..."

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli strikes have killed more than 67,000 people, including over 20,000 children.

Trump also emphasized the need to ensure returning residents can rebuild safely, describing Gaza as “literally demolished” and warning that “a lot of bad things can happen” as civilians return.

The timeline for Hamas’s disarmament remains a key sticking point in ongoing ceasefire negotiations, with disagreements over how and when the group should decommission its weapons.

News.Az