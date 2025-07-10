Trump’s NOAA Nominee highlights staffing challenges amid hiring freeze and budget cuts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Neil Jacobs, President Donald Trump’s nominee for NOAA administrator, told the Senate Commerce Committee that addressing staffing shortages will be critical if he is confirmed, especially as the agency faces a looming 27% budget cut in the administration’s fiscal 2026 proposal.

Jacobs described the governmentwide hiring freeze, extended until October 15, as “challenging” for NOAA’s mission, which includes critical weather forecasting services like those provided by the National Weather Service. The issue gained urgency following a deadly flash flood in Texas over the Fourth of July weekend that killed more than 100 people, with many still missing, News.Az reports, citing Federal News Network.

Taylor Jordan, Trump’s nominee for assistant secretary of commerce for environmental observation and prediction at NOAA, emphasized the importance of reliable weather forecasts to protect Americans from natural disasters.

NOAA has lost roughly 2,000 employees recently, including 800 probationary workers fired amid legal battles and over 1,000 who left through retirements and voluntary separation programs. Senator Maria Cantwell criticized the administration for depleting NOAA’s workforce, noting over 3,000 vacancies remain unfilled due to the hiring freeze.

The staffing shortages raise concerns about NOAA’s ability to maintain its science mission and provide essential weather services amid significant budget cuts and workforce reductions.

News.Az