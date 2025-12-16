Trump’s remarks on Rob Reiner’s death spark bipartisan outrage

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump is facing sharp bipartisan criticism after mocking the death of actor and director Rob Reiner in a social media post, with lawmakers from both parties condemning the remarks as inappropriate and insensitive amid an ongoing homicide investigation.

Reiner, 78, a well-known filmmaker and outspoken Democratic activist, and his wife Michele Reiner, 70, were found dead in their home on Sunday. Their son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested on homicide charges, though authorities have not yet disclosed a motive, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shortly after news of the deaths emerged, Trump posted on Truth Social suggesting that Reiner’s opposition to him had somehow contributed to the couple’s passing. He described Reiner as “tortured and struggling” and claimed the actor’s anger toward Trump played a role in his death, offering no evidence to support the assertion. The White House later reposted the comments on its official “Rapid Response” account on X.

The post quickly triggered backlash across the political spectrum.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky called the comments “inappropriate and disrespectful,” stressing that a brutal killing should not be politicized. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia echoed the sentiment, writing that the tragedy was “about a family, not politics.”

Even House Speaker Mike Johnson, a close Trump ally, distanced himself from the remarks. Speaking to reporters, Johnson said the moment called for empathy, adding that leaders should “appeal to our better angels.”

When asked later in the Oval Office whether he stood by the post, Trump replied simply that he was “not a Reiner fan.”

Reiner had been a vocal critic of Trump for years. During Trump’s first term, he told Variety that the president was “mentally unfit” and unqualified for office. In his recent post, Trump revived the term “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” a phrase he often uses to dismiss critics.

Democrats swiftly condemned the comments. The Democratic Party labeled the post “heartless,” while David Axelrod, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, said the lack of empathy toward the Reiner family was “sad and revealing.”

The controversy comes amid heightened scrutiny of how political figures respond to violent deaths, following criticism earlier this year over partisan reactions to other high-profile killings. As the investigation into the Reiners’ deaths continues, calls for restraint and compassion have grown louder from both sides of the aisle.

