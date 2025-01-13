Yandex metrika counter

Tsunami advisory issued after 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan

  • World
  • Share
Tsunami advisory issued after 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan
Photo: Shutterstock

Japan’s Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami advisory after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of southwest Japan.

The quake struck shortly after 9:19 p.m. local time (7:19 a.m. ET), the agency said, triggering an advisory for Miyazaki province, in the island of Kyushu, as well as Japan’s southern Kochi prefecture, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Authorities have urged locals not to enter the sea or approach the coast until the advisory is lifted, the country’s meteorological agency said on X.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      