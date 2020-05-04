Tural Ganjaliyev: Armenian army is not and cannot be a “security guarantor” for the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh

The statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov on the current situation in the phased settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict during online discussions organized by the Gorchakov Foundation has been the topic of active discussion in the political circles of Armenia in recent days, the Chairman of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tural Ganjaliyev said, News.Az reports.

"In this regard, the Armenian leadership and the “representatives” of the illegal regime in the occupied Karabakh region of Azerbaijan repeatedly make statements without any basis.

As a representative of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, elected on legal grounds, I declare that such views are absolutely insignificant and serve the purposes of covering up the fact of occupation.

I want to note that in any case, the conflict will be resolved in accordance with Article 11 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It is clearly stated that the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan is integral, inviolable and indivisible," Ganjaliyev said.

"Armenia and its allies in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan can talk a lot, but the opinion of the international community is of exceptional importance in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, and the world community has taken a just and hard stance against Armenia's aggressive policy. This position was once again confirmed in the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the decisions of numerous international organizations, as well as in the sharp reaction of the world community to the so-called “elections” organized by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Armenia remains alone in the international arena due to the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

I would like to recall the proverb of the wise people of Azerbaijan: "a drowning man will clutch at a straw". Apparently, the Armenian leadership and its allies in the occupied territories are trying to calm the internal audience with such unfounded statements. However, the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories and the return of Internally Displaced Persons to their lands will be one of the main points of any settlement of the conflict.

The Armenian army is not and cannot be a “security guarantor” for the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan understands this truth very well and if it is interested in achieving peace in the region, then it should demand together with us the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as soon as possible.

To date, despite all the military and political capabilities of Azerbaijan, its efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully are an indicator of the value that the Republic of Azerbaijan attaches to human life. Azerbaijan's peaceful behavior is also an indication of respect for the OSCE Minsk Group peacekeeping mission.

As the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, we are confident that the conflict will soon be resolved and our violated rights will be fully restored. Together with the Armenian community of our Nagorno-Karabakh region, we will live in peace, taking advantage of the exceptional benefits of being a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan," he stated.

