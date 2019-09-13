Tural Ganjaliyev: Illegal "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh indicate hopeless situation of junta regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

Illegal "elections" in Nagorno Karabakh are an indicator of the hopeless situation in which the junta regime has fallen, Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the fake "elections" also openly demonstrate disagreements between the Armenian government and the so-called "regime".

"Illegal “elections” are held in Nagorno Karabakh. They ‘stage a show’ with the participation of a couple of deputies and representatives of foreign countries. These are simply provocative acts, an indicator of the hopeless situation that the junta has fallen into. They resort to such provocations using turmoil in the Armenian community. These provocations will not bring any results. We appeal to these representatives who make illegal visits to Nagorno Karabakh and try to warn them against such visits. Naturally, such visits have no legal grounds," Ganjaliyev said.

News.Az

