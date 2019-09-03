“TurAz Qartalı - 2019” Exercises opening ceremony to be held - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan –Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tairov and military attaché of the Republic of Tu

After welcoming the military personnel participating in the exercises, Lieutenant General R. Tairov emphasized the attention paid by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev to the Azerbaijan Army and highlighted the importance of the exercises. The Commander noted that this is another indicator of our military power and emphasized that these exercises play an important role in the exchange of experience between the armies of the two countries.

Stressing the importance of conducting exercises in Azerbaijan, Brigadier General I. Koseali expressed a sense of pride and emphasized that the holding of such joint exercises in recent years is traditional. The military attaché congratulated the participants at the start of the exercises and wished them success in conducting high-level military aviation flights.

Then, detailed information was presented about the purpose of the exercises, the training, and deployment of military personnel, the forces involved n exercises, tasks, as well as flights and the use of aviation.

