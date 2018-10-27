Turkey: 15,000+ dismissed under FETO probes since 2016

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since July 2016 more than 15,000 people, including high military officers, have been dismissed across Turkey as part of investigations into the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind a defeated coup attempt, said Turkey’s national defense minister.

Speaking exclusively to Anadolu Agency in the capital Ankara, Hulusi Akar said: “After the traitorous July 15 coup attempt, we’ve done work to clear out FETO members, using all opportunities.”

“As part of this, to date, 15,153 people -- 150 out of the generals and admirals -- have been dismissed.”

Akar voiced his resolve to completely root out the terror group, saying: “We are determined and driven to go to wherever it extends in order to put an end to this.”

“We are ready to do whatever is needed when new information and documents emerge," he added.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

