Turkey: 9 parties to be represented in parliament

Turkey: 9 parties to be represented in parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two opposition HDP lawmakers jump ship to Turkish Workers Party.

The number of political parties represented in the Turkish parliament rose to nine.

On Wednesday, two lawmakers from the People's Democratic Party (HDP) jumped ship to the Turkish Workers Party (TIP).

The lawmaker from the southern Hatay province Baris Atay Mengulluoglu and Istanbul lawmaker Erkan Bas will now represent the TIP.

In the 600-seat parliament, the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party -- which formed an alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) -- has 290 seats.

The MHP now has 50 lawmakers, while the Good (IYI) Party has 40.

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has 144 lawmakers, while the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) has 65.

Other seats belong to minor parties, including the Felicity Party with 2 seats, the Grand Unity Party with one seat, and Democrat Party with one seat.

News.Az

News.Az