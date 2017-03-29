Turkey announces successful end of 'Euphrates Shield' operation in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish National Security Council announced the end of the 'Euphrates Shield' military campaign in northern Syria, APA reports.

"It was noted that the Operation 'Euphrates Shield' which was started with the goal of ensuring national security, preventing the threat from Daesh and return of Syrian refugees to their homes has successfully completed," the statement by the Turkish National Security Council read.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the meeting of the Turkish National Security Council.

News.Az

