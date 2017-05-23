Turkey-Azerbaijan-Georgia co-op important for region: PM Yildirim

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cooperation between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia is important for the region’s development, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said May 23 at a joint pres

Yildirim noted that the construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, which is an important link of the trilateral cooperation, is at the final stage.

In turn, Kvirikashvili said the BTK is a strategic project.

“The BTK railway is not a regional project, it has global importance. This project’s importance was noted at a recent global forum in China,” Kvirikashvili said referring to the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Turkish PM Yildirim also noted that the BTK project will strengthen trade cooperation between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The BTK railway is being constructed on the basis of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey intergovernmental agreement. Peak capacity of the railway will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At the initial stage, it will serve one million passengers and transport 6.5 million tons of cargo.

News.Az

