Turkey calls on its citizens to refrain from traveling to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan

Turkey has called on its citizens to refrain from traveling to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The message of the Turkish Foreign Ministry notes that Turkey, as before, demonstrates solidarity with Azerbaijan with a view to ending the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

On September 29, the Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a message stating that "The illegal visit of Turkish citizens to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan does not reflect the official policy of Ankara."

