Turkey calls on N. Iraq to reconsider referendum bid

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Monday called on the Northern Iraq to reconsider the planned referendum bid in September, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

Speaking following the cabinet meeting in Ankara, Numan Kurtulmus raised concerns regarding the independence referendum, which is supposed to be held in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

He warned the referendum might escalate the tension in the region.

"We are aware that the independence referendum to be held in northern Iraq will have no consequences other than increasing instability, [and] causing more turmoil in the region," Kurtulmus said.

"Therefore, I think it is a more accurate way for the administrators in Northern Iraq to reconsider this issue," he added.

The date for the referendum was set for Sept. 25 in a meeting between Kurdish regional government President Masoud Barzani and member of the Kurdish parliament last Thursday.

