Turkey demands Armenia’s provision of minefield maps to Azerbaijan

Turkey provides support to Azerbaijan for demining its lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, the former Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan, Erkan Ozoral, told reporters on Monday.

Ozoral stressed that Armenia's refusal to provide Azerbaijan with maps of minefields contradicts international law.

“Turkey demands the soonest provision of minefield maps to Azerbaijan and at the same time supports it in the issue of mine clearance. Turkish sappers are participating in mine clearance in the liberated Azerbaijani lands,” he added.

News.Az