Turkey expects concrete steps on Gülen extradition: FM Çavuşoğlu
- 30 Mar 2017 18:35
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
Turkey expects the United States to take concrete steps on the extradition of U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen, who is accused of masterminding the J
Speaking at a joint news conference with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Çavusoglu said Washington should take administrative steps including the temporary detention of Gülen.
