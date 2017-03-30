Yandex metrika counter

Turkey expects concrete steps on Gülen extradition: FM Çavuşoğlu

  • Region
  • Share
Turkey expects concrete steps on Gülen extradition: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey expects the United States to take concrete steps on the extradition of U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen, who is accused of masterminding the J

Speaking at a joint news conference with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Çavusoglu said Washington should take administrative steps including the temporary detention of Gülen.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      