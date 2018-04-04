‘Turkey helped Russia foil terrorist attack’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s help is example of responsible cooperation in anti-terrorism effort, says Russian security service official.

Russian security service prevented a terrorist attack in Saint Petersburg thanks to Turkey’s help, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov said on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

A terrorist attack was planned last year on the New Year eve in Saint Petersburg, Bortnikov said, speaking at a Moscow International Security Conference in Russian capital.

Last year, the U.S. also warned Russia about impending terrorist attack in Saint Petersburg during New Year holiday, he recalled.

"At the same time one more terrorist attack was prevented thanks to information got from our Turkish partners. This helped to save hundreds of lives. This is an example of the responsible cooperation in anti-terrorism effort," he said.

He added that global terrorism can be defeated only by joint efforts of special services of different countries.

