Turkey hopes all FETO institutions worldwide be closed

At least 30 countries shut down FETO institutions, says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkey expects closure of all worldwide schools and institutions linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the country’s foreign minister said, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Mevlut Cavusoglu said at least 30 countries have so far closed FETO-linked schools and other institutions.

"We will have some positive results from Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia (about closure of FETO institutions) in upcoming days," Cavusoglu said.

The Turkish minister reminded that Turkey vowed to make a global fight against FETO after the defeated coup of July 15.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

"At least 30 countries have shut down FETO schools, institutions and associations so far and Turkey's Maarif Foundation took over these schools in almost 20 countries," he added.

Turkey established the Maarif Foundation (TMF) in 2016 after a coup attempt to take over the administration of overseas schools linked to FETO. It also establishes schools and education centers abroad.

Separately, Cavusoglu said Turkey has also prioritized to bring back FETO fugitives to Turkey.

The Turkish foreign minister said they have warned Balkan countries against the terror group’s “serious threats.”

"We said that FETO is obviously very strong in Albania and has influence in the Albanian politics. It's the same in Kosovo. The Maarif Foundation took over a university in Albania and hopefully we will establish a new campus and a university in Kosovo," he said.

