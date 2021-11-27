Turkey imposes ban on travel from 5 African countries over new coronavirus variant

Turkey imposes ban on travel from 5 African countries over new coronavirus variant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey on Friday imposed a ban on travel from five African countries after the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, according to Anadolu Agency.

“Travel from Botswana, Republic of South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe to our country through all our land, air, sea, and rail border crossings will not be allowed as of tonight,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The World Health Organization has declared the new coronavirus strain from southern Africa a “variant of concern,” naming it Omicron.

The UK has also suspended flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, whereas EU member states have agreed to introduce rapid restrictions on all travel from these countries as well as Mozambique.

News.Az

News.Az