Turkey in solidarity with Kazakhstan, Erdoğan tells Tokayev

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks with leaders of Organization of Turkic States members late Thursday, reiterating that Turkey is in solidarity with Kazakhstan in call with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as protests hit the Central Asian nation, Daily Sabah reports.

Erdoğan also spoke to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a statement from the Presidency's Communications Directorate said.

According to the statement, Erdoğan told Tokayev that he is closely following the developments in Kazakhstan and extended his condolences to the Kazakh leader over casualties caused by the riots.

The president also underlined that Turkey believes Kazakhstan will overcome the current issues and that the Turkish government is ready to provide any assistance if needed.

Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın also touched on the unrest in Kazakhstan, saying: “We deeply regret the incidents and deaths in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan’s peace and stability are our biggest priorities. Turkey will always continue to be on Kazakhstan’s side.”

