Turkey, Iran mull regional issues

Turkey and Iran discussed regional issues during the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Istanbul, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted Aug. 1.

According to Cavusoglu, the two officials met on the margins of a meeting of foreign ministers of the Islamic Cooperation Organization’s member countries, Trend reports.

Today Istanbul hosts a meeting of foreign ministers of OIC member countries.

The OIC previously told Trend that during the meeting, the OIC foreign ministers will discuss the recent clashes in Jerusalem between Israelis and Palestinians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society earlier said that clashes took place between worshipers and the Israeli police at Bab al-Asbat near al-Aqsa Mosque.

The worshipers were attacked after performing evening prayer outside al-Aqsa Mosque in protest against the metal detectors installed by the Israeli authorities at the entrances of the Mosque.

