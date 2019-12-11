Turkey may tell US to withdraw from Incirlik, FM says
Turkey will consider requesting the U.S. to withdraw from Incirlik Air Base if Washington imposes sanctions on Ankara, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said We
In an exclusive interview on A Haber news channel, Çavuşoğlu highlighted that Turkey will consider all options if the U.S. imposes sanctions in response to the purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.
