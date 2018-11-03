Turkey neutralizes 18 PKK terrorists over three days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s Interior Ministry said Friday that 18 PKK terrorists were neutralized between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, with one being captured alive, Anadolu Agency reports

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the ministry said eight of the terrorists had been neutralized in Turkey’s southeastern province of Sirnak by provincial gendarmerie in an operation codenamed "Hancer (Dagger)-6".

The statement added that one of the neutralized terrorists had been responsible for an Oct. 4 attack on Turkish troops in southeastern Turkey which resulted in the martyrdom of eight soldiers.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

News.Az