Turkey 'neutralizes' 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish military neutralized two YPG/PKK terrorists in air-backed operations in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry said in a tweet that the terrorists neutralized in the Zap region had been plotting an attack.

It added that Turkey's anti-terrorist operations will continue without letup.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

More than 400 YPG/PKK terrorists were “neutralized” in northern Iraq over the past four months, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

News.Az

News.Az