Turkey neutralizes 9 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey's security forces neutralized nine PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry said on Twitter that the terrorists were neutralized in an air operation in the Qandil region of northern Iraq.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants

