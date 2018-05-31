Turkey ready to implement new energy projects with Azerbaijan: ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is interested in implementing new energy projects with Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey told Trend May 31.

Turkey and Azerbaijan implemented a number of important energy projects, such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), the ministry said.

“All projects implemented jointly with Azerbaijan were carried out without delays,” the ministry noted.

The ministry added that TANAP, the opening of which will take place June 12 in Turkey, is another vivid example of the Baku-Ankara cooperation in the energy sector.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

