Turkey reports over 30,000 new coronavirus cases

Turkey registered over 30,000 new coronavirus cases, while the number of recovered patients surpassed 409,000, Health Ministry said Tuesday.

According to the ministry, with 190 more fatalities the same day, the country’s death toll from the pandemic now stands at 13,936.

Health specialists carried out 180,312 COVID-19 tests across the country, pushing the national tally to over 18.7 million.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey reached 506,966 with 30,110 new infections, including 6,101 symptomatic patients.

Turkey’s filiation rate stands at nearly 100% while the number of seriously ill patients stands at 5,303.

The country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Tuesday that 4,593 coronavirus patients have recovered over the past day, bringing the total to 409,320.

