Turkey, Russia joint center in Karabakh to operate soon

Discussions on technical details about the establishment and responsibilities of the Turkish-Russian Joint Center were completed and an agreement was signed, said Turkey's National Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry said on Twitter that necessary work is underway to make the center operate as soon as possible, reminding that on Nov. 11, a memorandum of understanding had been signed via video conference by Turkish and Russian defense ministers, Hulusi Akar and Sergey Shoigu.

Through the joint center in Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkish and Russian military delegations plan to monitor and control the implementation of the cease-fire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it added.

News.Az

