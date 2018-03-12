Turkey sends note to Germany over PYD/PKK violence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey has sent Germany a diplomatic note over the recent upsurge of attacks targeting Turkish mosques and cultural associations, Anadolu reports.

"Today, our Foreign Ministry summoned Germany’s ambassador to Ankara. The necessary warning was conveyed to him and a note was sent," Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara.

He added that Turkey would continue to closely monitor developments in Germany.

At least two mosques and a culture association have been firebombed since Friday, after the PYD/PKK terrorist group threatened to carry out more violence against Turkish institutions in Germany.

The PYD/PKK’s youth organization recently threatened to carry out more violent attacks against Turkish institutions and associations in Germany, to protest Turkey’s ongoing counter-terrorism operation in northwestern Syria.

A total of 3,381 terrorists have been “neutralized” since the launch of Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria, Bozdag also said.

Ankara launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear terrorist groups from Afrin in northwestern Syria amid growing threats posed from the region to Turkey.

