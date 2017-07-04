Turkey sends protest note to Germany
04 Jul 2017
Turkey has sent a protest note to Germany, Turkish media outlets reported July 4, according to Trend.
Reportedly, the reason for the protest was a provocation near the Bundestag, where one of the cars had the phrase “If you want to get this car - kill Erdogan” written on it.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry has criticized such actions, which are directed against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
