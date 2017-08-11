Turkey: Soldier, civilian martyred in clash with PKK

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least two people were martyred following a clash with PKK terrorists in northeastern Trabzon province on Friday, according to the local governor's office, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

In a statement issued by Trabzon Governorate, a soldier and a civilian succumbed to their wounds at the Karadeniz Technical University hospital where they were being treated.

Two soldiers and a civilian were injured during the clash with the PKK in Macka district earlier on Friday, the statement added.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.



Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.

News.Az

News.Az