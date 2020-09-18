Yandex metrika counter

Turkey summons Greek envoy over despicable news headline

Turkey on Friday summoned Greece's envoy to the country over a despicable headline in a Greek newspaper about the Turkish president, the country's foreign minister said.

Insulting and cursing should not be seen in terms of freedom of the press, Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a news conference.

Cavusoglu also stressed that there is no point in embarking on new initiatives in Cyrpus which are doomed to fail.

"We have said over and over again that we will no longer negotiate for a federation on the Cyprus issue," he said.

