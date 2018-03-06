Turkey's Erdogan phones President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has phoned Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed condolences to Ilham Aliyev and the families of those killed in the fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku, and wished patience to the families of the deceased, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and condolences.

The sides discussed various aspects of the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood relations during the phone conversation.

News.Az

News.Az