Turkey’s Erdogan ratifies energy agreement with Azerbaijan

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ratified the Agreement on Cooperation in Energy and Mining signed with Azerbaijan on Feb.25, 2020, according to Turkey's Official Gazette

The objective of this agreement is to promote the development of bilateral scientific, technical, technological, legal, administrative and commercial cooperation between the parties in the fields of energy and mining, primarily in the fields of renewable and clean energy and energy efficiency, organization of production of energy.

The parties shall cooperate in the fields of renewable and clean energy, and energy efficiency. They shall identify activity opportunities in the fields of renewable and clean energy and energy efficiency and encourage the authorized bodies and investors of both parties to support and develop the projects in these fields.

News.Az