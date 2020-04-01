Turkic Council condemns so-called “elections” in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) condemns the so-called “presidential and parliamentary elections” in the occupied Nagorno-Kar

“Holding the so-called “elections” in the occupied territories undermines the efforts within the OSCE Minsk Process to find a peaceful settlement for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We call on the OSCE Minsk Group and the international community not to recognize these illegitimate elections,” said the statement.

The statement reaffirmed the member states' commitments to the norms and principles of international law and reiterated the importance of the early settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said the Turkic Council.

News.Az

News.Az