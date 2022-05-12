Turkish Air Force conducts drills with NATO task force on F-16s

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Air Force has conducted exercises with the NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force with the participation of F-16 fighters, News.Az reports citing Turkiye’s National Defense Ministry.

“The exercises on cooperation in naval aviation were carried out with elements of the NATO combat task force with the participation of F-16 aircraft, which are in service with the 6th Main Jet Base of the Air Force Command (Turkey),” the ministry noted.

