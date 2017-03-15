Yandex metrika counter

Turkish ambassador hails Azerbaijani President`s Islamic solidarity initiative

Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral has praised the Azerbaijani President`s Islamic solidarity initiative, AzerTag reports.

"I commend President Ilham Aliyev`s declaring 2017 as a Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani President`s efforts in this regard are indicative of his attitude to religious values and tolerance," he told journalists during "Islamic Solidarity – Call of the Time" international conference.

He also praised state-religion relations in Azerbaijan, describing this as a result of the President`s political will.

News.Az


