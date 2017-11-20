Turkish Ambassador to Russia: 'In Sochi, Erdogan and Putin discussed NK conflict only in a tete-a-tete'

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the talks in Sochi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the Nagorno Karabakh conflict only in a face-to-face meeting,” Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to the Russian Federation Huseyn Dirioz told APA's Moscow correspondent.

According to him, in Sochi the meeting of the heads of the two states was held in expanded and tete-a-tete formats. During the meeting, President Erdogan told Putin on the importance of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the development of the region.



“Turkey's position on this issue is known. We support the solution of this problem within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We are convinced that the settlement of the conflict will have a positive impact on the development of the region,” Dirioz said.



The ambassador also noted that on November 22, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will again visit Russia. “This time a trilateral meeting of the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran will take place in Sochi,” the diplomat added.

