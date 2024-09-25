Turkish, Armenian leaders discuss bilateral ties, Baku-Yerevan peace process - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in New York to discuss the normalization of bilateral relations and the ongoing peace process between Baku and Yerevan.

The meeting, held at the Turkish House, saw Erdogan reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to fostering lasting peace between Baku and Yerevan, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's proactive role in promoting this goal and noted the significant progress made in normalizing relations with Armenia without preconditions.He expressed optimism about continued constructive dialogue and emphasized Türkiye's willingness to facilitate further developments.In his earlier address to the UN General Assembly, Erdogan underscored the importance of normalized relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia for regional stability and its positive impact on Türkiye-Armenia ties.

