Turkish Central Bank reserves reach new all-time high

The Turkish Central Bank's official reserve assets hit a new record high of $153.8 billion as of July 12, according to the latest weekly figures released on Friday, News.Az reports.

The gross reserves rose from $148.4 billion the previous week, according to the bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report.

Foreign currency reserves in convertible foreign currencies increased to $94.3 billion by the end of last week, up from $89.7 billion a week earlier.

Additionally, the bank's gold reserves, which include gold deposits and, where applicable, gold-swapped, rose to $59.4 billion last Friday, compared to $58.7 billion on July 5.

