Turkish Defence Ministry makes post on Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis

Turkish Ministry of Defence shared a post on Twitter on the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, News.az reports.

"We remember our Azerbaijani Turks, brothers who were subjected to genocide by Armenian gangs 104 years ago, with gratitude, we share the grief of the friendly and brotherly Azerbaijani people," reads the post.

