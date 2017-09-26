Turkish defense minister due in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Turkey’s Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Sept. 26 that the Turkish delegation is planned to hold meetings in the Defense Ministry and other state agencies of Azerbaijan during the visit, Trend reports.

The delegation is also expected to attend the closing ceremony of joint tactical exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish air forces, dubbed TurAz Qartali 2017.

The visit will last until Sept. 29.

News.Az

