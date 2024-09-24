Turkish defense minister, high-ranking military officials arrive in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Turkish military delegation headed by National Defense Minister Yasar Guler has arrived in Baku to participate in the 5th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition ADEX.

The delegation includes Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Army General Metin Gurak, Navy Commander Admiral Ercument Tatlıoglu, Commander of the Land Forces Army General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu and Air Force Commander Army General Ziya Cemal Kadıoglu, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az. The Turkish delegation was welcomed by First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and other leading staff of the Defense Ministry at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.Within the Baku visit the Turkish delegation is planned to hold discussions on further expansion of the prospective opportunities of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

News.Az