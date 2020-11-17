Turkish Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on National Revival Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense congratulated Azerbaijan via its official Twitter page, on the National Revival Day.

"We congratulate on the Day of National Revival our brothers - the Azerbaijani Turks, who went on the offensive with a sense of national identity to liberate the occupied territories and, having completed their march in Karabakh, showed to the whole world the power of national unity and equality!" the ministry tweeted.

News.Az