Turkish Defense Ministry reveres memory of January 20 martyrs

Turkey’s National Defense Ministry made a Twitter post commemorating the 32nd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, News.Az reports.

"We honor the memory of our brothers and sisters who became martyrs as a result of the tragedy known as "Black January," which took place on January 20, 1990, in fraternal Azerbaijan," the ministry tweeted.

"We’ll continue to support our Azerbaijani brothers under the motto 'One nation - two states'," added the publication,” the ministry added.

News.Az