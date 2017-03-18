Turkish FM: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to be launched soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway will be launched in the next two months, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Mar. 18, the Turkish media outlets reported.

The BTK railway is being constructed on the basis of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey intergovernmental agreement. Peak capacity of the railway will be 17 million tons of cargo per year, Trend reports. At the initial stage, it will serve one million passengers and transport 6.5 million tons of cargo.

The Turkish foreign minister further said that Turkey is strengthening ties with the neighboring countries by implementing large infrastructure projects.

Cavusoglu noted that construction of the Edirne-Kars high-speed railway will begin soon.

The Edirne-Kars railway is designed to pass through 29 provinces from the far eastern province of Kars, near the border with Armenia to Istanbul where it would connect to Europe through the Marmaray rail tunnel and continue to Edirne city, near the border with Greece and Bulgaria.

News.Az



