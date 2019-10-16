Turkish FM: I personally witnessed unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan in PACE

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that attacks of the West on Azerbaijan are clearly visible, and added that he personally witnessed unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan in PACE, Trend reports.

He made the remarks while speaking at the international media conference "Trends in the Development of Global Media: Risks and Opportunities" in Baku.

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey is always beside Azerbaijan.

"Turkey will always be beside Azerbaijan. We have fought and will continue to fight for the fair position of both Turkey and Azerbaijan, and we are aiming at joining forces to move forward with confidence," the minister added.

News.Az

News.Az