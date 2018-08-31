Turkish FM meets Syrian opposition head

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mevlut Cavusoglu discusses developments in Syria with Syrian Negotiations Commission head Nasr al-Hariri.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday met with Syrian opposition head in Istanbul, Anadolu reports.

“At our meeting with Nasr Al-Hariri, president of Syrian Negotiations Commission, we exchanged views on recent developments in Syria, including Idlib and also the period ahead concerning the political process,” Cavusoglu said in a tweet.

In May, Idlib was designated a “de-escalation zone” -- in which acts of aggression are expressly forbidden -- as part of the ongoing Astana process.

Nevertheless, for the past two months, Idlib has remained the target of fierce air bombardments by Russia and Assad regime forces.

