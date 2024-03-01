Turkish foreign minister honored with Golden Order of Friend of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to the Republic of Türkiye to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum initiated by President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Editor-in-Chief of My Azerbaijan International Magazine, Corresponding Member of the International Academy of Sciences Emil Nasirli met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

During the meeting, the Editor-in-Chief said that by decision of the Editorial Board of the magazine, Minister Hakan Fidan was elected an honorary member of the Editorial Board of My Azerbaijan International Magazine and awarded the Golden Order of Friend of Azerbaijan for his services to developing friendly relations between the peoples of the two countries.

Then, Emil Nasirli presented Hakan Fidan with the Certificate of Honorary Membership of the Editorial Board and the Golden Order of Friend of Azerbaijan.

Editor-in-Chief Emil Nasirli expressed confidence that joint efforts to develop diverse and strategic allied relations between the two countries based on deep roots, common interests and values will continue to strengthen. Emil Nasirli emphasized that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are very multifaceted and extensive. “The above indicates that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are based on brotherhood, friendship and strategic alliance. We can say with confidence that the projects recently implemented jointly by the two countries in various fields will raise relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye to a higher level,” Emil Nasirli noted.

Emil Nasirli also stated that the demonstration of unity with Türkiye makes Azerbaijan’s friends proud and frightens the enemies. “However, everyone knows that the unity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye serves as a guarantor of regional and international security. This brotherhood and union stands for cooperation in political, economic, social, cultural and other fields. Baku and Ankara keep their doors open for those with sincere intentions to work towards this cooperation. Joint military exercises between Azerbaijan and Türkiye once again confirm these good intentions.”

Minister Hakan Fidan expressed gratitude to the members of the Editorial Board of My Azerbaijan Magazine for his election as an honorary member and for being awarded the Golden Order of Friend of Azerbaijan.

Hakan Fidan emphasized that the main theme of this year’s Forum will be the “Development of Diplomacy in Times of Aggression”, aimed at serving as a comprehensive reflection and tool for finding peaceful solutions to the turbulent times the world is facing. “Ongoing wars, terrorist attacks, illegal migration, rising xenophobia and Islamophobia, unforeseen risks of artificial intelligence, climate change, natural disasters, pandemics and widening socio-economic gap are just a few of the global challenges. The breakdown of the rules-based international order and the subsequent loss of trust is a worrying trend that undermines the predictability of the environment which states operate in,” said Hakan Fidan.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum brings together heads of state and government, ministers, diplomats, business leaders, academics, researchers, youth and media representatives for in-depth discussions.

